Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 31, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to find the mother of an infant who died last year while in her care.

Marshals are looking for 21-year-old Tashe Gregory.

On Aug. 25, 2018, 19-month old A-Mylah Whitfield was found not breathing and later died a hospital.

The infant’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and was ruled a homicide.

On July 31, a warrant was issued for Gregory for child abuse resulting in death.

Gregory is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has family ties in the Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen her or have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to Gregory’s arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.