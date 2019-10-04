Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 3, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are looking to get a 22-year-old parolee at-large and known gang member off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Katerran McCray. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, possession of a firearm and participating in a gang.

McCray is a member of the East Side Crips.

McCray is 6 foot 1, weighs 210 pounds, and has numerous tattoos.

He frequents the Southeast Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to McCray’s arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.