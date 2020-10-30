Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 29, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 29-year-old Joshua Vivona aka Joshua Gowan. He has a criminal history that includes disorderly conduct, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and indecent exposure.

Vivona is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has residential ties to Bakersfield and San Luis Obispo.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.