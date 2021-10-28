Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 28, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get another “most wanted” suspect off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Martin Perez, 36. He is a parolee at-large and a member of the Varrio Bakers gang and is wanted for assault with a firearm back in 2016.

Perez has a criminal hisory that includes burglary robbery, vehicle theft and evading a peace officer.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has numerous tattoos. Perez has family and residential ties to Shafter.

If you’ve seen him or know where of his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.