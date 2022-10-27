The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender recently released from prison but is now wanted again.

Marshals are looking for Eric Delrio, 46. He is a parolee at-large and considered a high-risk sex offender.

Delrio was featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last year.

Delrio failed to report Bakersfield police parole offices after his release from prison over a week ago. He has a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Delrio is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 169 pounds and had numerous tattoos. Delrio is transient and frequents the Oildale area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information about Delrio is confidential.