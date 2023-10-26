BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — U.S. Marshals are urging residents of Bakersfield to keep an eye out for this man affiliated with the East Side Crips.

Marshals are searching for Luther Warren, 26, who is wanted for battery and spousal abuse as well as robbery. Warren is a known gang member affiliated with the East Side Crips gang and has ties to Bakersfield, according to U.S. Marshals.

Warren is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. If you have any information at all of this man, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.