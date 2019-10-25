Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 24, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 24-year-old Zachariah Byrd.

Byrd has a criminal history that includes child molestation, grand theft and burglary.

Byrd is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has the name “Diana” tattooed on his chest.

He is known to frequent the Downtown Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to Byrd’s arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.