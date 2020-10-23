Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 22, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a Paso Robles gang member but believed to be in the Bakersfield area.

Marshals are looking for 25-year-old Oscar Romero — a Paso 13 gang member and a parolee at-large.

Romero has a criminal history that includes possession of a firearm, criminal gang participation, vehicle theft and assault with a deadly weapon. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos and has residential ties to Paso Robles.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.