Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 21, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Adan Barrios, 40. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes burglary, resisting arrest, vandalism, indecent exposure and failure to register as a sex offender.

Barrios is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He is a transient and frequents the downtown Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.