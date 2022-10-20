The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a woman with Bakersfield ties and who is a wanted gang member off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Lizeth Aldaco, 27, who is a Loma Baker gang member and parolee at-large.

Aldaco is on parole for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. She also has a criminal history that includes burglary, vehicle theft, battery with serious injury and robbery.

Aldaco is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has numerous tattoos. She has family ties to Bakersfield and is known to frequent the east side.

If you’ve seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided about Aldaco is confidential.