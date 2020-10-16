Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 15, 2020

The U.S. Marshals have joined the search for a woman who walked away from a community transitional program Wednesday.

Marshals are looking for Elizabeth Sarmiento, 23. She escaped the Custody to Community Transitional Re-entry program in Bakersfield at around 7 p.m. She was serving a sentence for assault with a deadly weapon.

Sarmiento is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. She has numerous tattoos on her body including the names “Adrian” on her left arm, “Mason” on her right arm, and “Dominic” on her upper chest. She has family ties to Bakersfield.

If know of Sarmiento’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to her arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.