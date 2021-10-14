Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 14, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Wesley Hawkins, 44. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, sexual battery and torture.

Hawkins is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents motels along Union Avenue.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.