The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a woman considered a high-risk sex offender who frequents the Oildale area off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Willary Scathard, 34. She is a parolee at-large and a high-risk sex offender. Scathard has a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, failure to register as a sex offender and driving under the influence of marijuana.

Scathard is transient and frequents the Oildale area.

Scathard is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 169 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen Scathard or have any information on her whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information about Scathard is confidential.