The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Joseph Stuart, 34. He is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender with a prior and has a criminal record that includes battery resisting arrest, indecent exposure and theft.

Stuart has ties to Bakersfield and Taft. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He also has tattoos on his chest, back and arms.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.