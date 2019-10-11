Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 10, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are looking to get a 24-year-old gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Kelvin Allen. Allen has a criminal history that includes burglary, possession of a firearm, battery and participating in a gang.

Allen is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has numerous tattoos including an “Air Jordan” logo on the right side of his neck and the state of California outline with “Bakersfield” on the inside of his left forearm.

He frequents the Southwest Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen Allen or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to Allen’s arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.