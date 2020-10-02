Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 1, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man with an extensive out-of-state criminal record, off the streets of Kern County.

Marshals are looking for 32-year-old Joel Floriano. He has a previous criminal history in Nevada that includes murder, burglary and vehicle theft.

Floriano is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and frequents the southeast area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.