The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.
Marshals are looking for David Strickland, 33. He is on parole for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Strickland is also a County Boy Crip street gang member and has a criminal history that includes assault, resisting arrest and theft.
Strickland lives in Bakersfield. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.