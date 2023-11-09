The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for David Strickland, 33. He is on parole for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Strickland is also a County Boy Crip street gang member and has a criminal history that includes assault, resisting arrest and theft.

Strickland lives in Bakersfield. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.