Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 7, 2019

The U.S. Marshals’ Task Force needs your help finding a parolee at large and East Side Crip gang member, 24-year-old Kelvin Allen.

He has a criminal history that includes burglary, possession of a firearm, battery on a person and participating in a gang.

Allen is five foot six, weighs 145 pounds and has numerous tattoos including an Air Jordan logo tattooed on the right side of his neck, and an outline of the state of California with “Bakersfield” inside on his left forearm.

He frequents the southwest Bakersfield area. If you’ve seen him, or have Any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals’ at 529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.