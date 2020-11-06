Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 5, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a Loma Bakers gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 33-year-old Oscar Jimenez. He has a criminal history that includes carjacking, false imprisonment, battery, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Jimenez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the East Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, and select option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may eligible for a possible cash reward.