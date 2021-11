The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a wanted gang member.

Marshals are looking for 33-year-old Mickey Pulley. He is a documented Eastside Crip gang member wanted for armed robbery and has a criminal history that includes assault and burglary.

Pulley is 5 feet, 9 inches tall weighs over 200 pounds, has numerous tattoos and has a family and a work history in East Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or know of his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.