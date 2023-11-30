BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — U.S. Marshals are looking for a member of the Crips gang who is a wanted ex-felon.

U.S. Marshal’s Task Force says to keep a look out for Corrion Loran, 23, a known gang member of the Westside Crips. Loran has a criminal record that includes sex trafficking a minor and is on parole for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. Marshals have confirmed that Loran has ties to the Bakersfield area.

Marshals say Loran is about 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, arm and back.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the U.S. Marshals at 979-1187.

All information about Loran is confidential