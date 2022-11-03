The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a wanted gang member off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Isaiah Shotwell, 25. Shotwell is an Eastside Crips gang member and on parole for assault with a deadly weapon.

Shotwell has a criminal history that includes assault burglary, battery on a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.

Shotwell is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.