Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 21, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help in getting a parolee at-large considered a high risk sex offender, off the streets of Kern County.

Marshals are looking for 53-year-old Roland Franklin.

Franklin was first profiled on Golden Empire Most Wanted in April.

He has an extensive criminal history that includes burglary, kidnapping and assault to commit rape.

Franklin has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents South Union Avenue motels.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has no viible tattoos.

If you’ve sene him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.