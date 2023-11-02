BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking people to keep an eye out for a wanted felon in Bakersfield.

Marcos Gonzalez, 28, is wanted for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to Marshals. Gonzalez, from Bakersfield, is a known Colonia Baker gang member with a criminal history including assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Gonzalez is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He currently resides in Bakersfield, according to Marshals.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact U.S. Marshals at 979-1187, by call or text.