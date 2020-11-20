Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 19, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 59-year-old Carlos Uriarte. He has a criminal history that includes numerous convictions for burglary, assault, indecent exposure and battery.

Uriarte is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has no visible tattoos and is a transient who frequents the Downtown Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.