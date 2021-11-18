Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 18, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 51-year-old Jonathan Porter. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, rape, unlawful sex with a minor, possession of a firearm by a felon and failure to register as a sex offender.

Porter is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has numerous tattoos covering his chest and arms. He has residential ties to Caliente, but is known to frequent businesses on Rosedale Highway.

If you’ve seen or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential.