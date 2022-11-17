The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender with ties to Delano off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Esteban Lara, 36. Lara is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, drug use and resisting arrest.

Lara has family ties to Delano. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.