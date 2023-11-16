U.S. Marshals are asking the community to keep a look out for a wanted gang member with Bakersfield ties.

Damien Davis, 21, is wanted by U.S. Marshals and on parole for assault with a firearm. Davis is a known member of the Bloods gang who has ties to the Santa Maria and Lompoc area.

Davis has a criminal history that includes battery, robbery and resisting arrest. He is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the U.S. Marshals at 979-1187.