Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 14, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force is looking for 33-year-old Derek Williams.

Williams has a criminal history that includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and drug possession.

Williams is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and numerous tattoos on his body.

He is a transient in the Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or know his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.