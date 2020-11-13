Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 12, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 35-year-old Edgar Rodriguez. He is a Lamont Familia gang member and has a criminal history that includes robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rodriguez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the East Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen Rodriguez or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-324-4004, option 3. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.