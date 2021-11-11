Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 11, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 49-year-old Jade Williams. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controleld substance, burglary, receiving stolen property and evading a peace officer.

Williams is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 and has numerous tattoos covering his head. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.