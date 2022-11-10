The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang.

Garin is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. He has family ties to Modesto and Shafter.

Garin is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has numerous tatttoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided about Garin is confidential.