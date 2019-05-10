Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 9, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to locate a 22-year-old considered a high-risk sex offender and parolee at-large.

The Marshals are looking for Daniel Guerra.

He has a criminal history that includes burglary, human trafficking, unlawful sex with a minor and assault with a deadly weapon.

Guerra is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blue eyes.

He has numerous tattoos on his body including a Celtic cross on his lower left leg and a large tattoo on his left forearm.

Guerra has family ties to Bakersfield and is known to frequent the Downtown area, specifically the GET Bus, Greyhound and Amtrak stations.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.