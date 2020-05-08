Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 7, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at-large wanted for assault.

Marshals are looking for 30-year-old Jose Granados. He has a criminal history that includes prior arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and numerous drug-related offenses.

Granados is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 240 pounds and has a star tattooed on the left side of his neck.

Granados has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Oildale and Baker Street areas.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.