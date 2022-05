The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at-large who is wanted in a sexual assault case.

Marshals are looking for Pedro Cardenas, 36. He has a criminal history that includes assautl with a firearm on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, felony evading and DUI.

Cardenas has residential ties to Bakersfield and Lamont. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Any information provided is confidential. You can call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.