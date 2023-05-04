BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in locating a man on parole for failing to register as a sex offender.

Marshals are looking for Craig Wolfvring, 36, who has a history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, evading a peace officer with driving recklessly, burglary and receiving stolen property.

Wolfvring has ties to Bakersfield, Wofford Heights and Lake Isabella.

Marshals say Wolfvring is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with tattoos on his arms and back.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information about Wolfvring is confidential.