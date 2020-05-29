Breaking News
Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 28, 2020

Most Wanted
Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a registered sex offender off the streets again.

Fernando Delarosa, 33, was featured in September 2018, captured a month later, but now he’s on the run again.

Delarosa has a criminal history that includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child, assault to commit rape, felony evading and reckless driving.

Delarosa is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the South Union Avenue area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.

