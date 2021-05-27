Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 27, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The US Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Force is searching for a parolee at large in the Downtown Bakersfield area.

Peter Marquez, 52, is considered a high risk sex offender. He has past arrests for burglary, evading a peace officer, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Marquez is transient and frequents the Downtown area. He is 5’8″ with numerous tattoos.

Any information on his whereabouts is confidential and can be directed to the US Marshals at (661) 529-1068.