The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get another one of the Golden Empire’s “Most Wanted” off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 37-year-old Jose Ramirez. He has a criminal history that includes robbery, burglary, vehicle theft, and numerous drug related offenses. Ramirez is also a suspect in numerous residential burglaries.

Ramirez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.