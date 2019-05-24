Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 23, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man wanted for a murder in Delano nearly a year ago.

Marshals are looking for 22-year-old Gabriel Tarango.

Tarango is wanted in connection for the murder of Jaime Herrera on June 8, 2018.

He has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon.

Tarango is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He has numerous tattoos on his body including the letters “W” on the right side of his neck, several tattoos on his forearms and “Delano” tattooed across his chest.

Tarango has family ties to Delano.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.