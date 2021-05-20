Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 20, 2021

The U.S. Marshals need your help to get a wanted gang member off the streets.

Marshals are looking 27-year-old Andres Carrera. He’s a parolee at-large and a member of the Arvina Poorside criminal street gang.

Carrera has a criminal history that includes past arrests for burglary, gang participation and carjacking. He has family and residential ties to Arvin.

Carrera is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has numerous tattoos.

Any information on Carrera is confidential and can be directed to the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.