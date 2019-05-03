Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 2, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a 21-year-old gang member wanted for assault with a firearm.

Marshals are looking for Ray Allen Jr.

He is a member of the East Side Crips and a parolee at-large.

Allen has a criminal history that includes attempted homicide, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and resisting arrest.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his body including “Rest In Peace Laura” on the left side of his neck and a large tattoo on his left forearm.

Allen has family ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.