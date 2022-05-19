The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 35-year-old Esteban Lara. He has a criminal history that includes theft, receving stolen property, false impersonation and providing obscene material to minors.

Lara is transient and frequents the Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane areas.

Lara is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has his last name tattooed on the right side of his head.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.