Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 16, 2019

U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a 29-year-old parolee at-large.

The Marshals are looking for William Lopez.

He has a criminal history that includes robbery, grand theft, burglary, DUI, resisting arrest, domestic violence and numerous drug related offenses.

Lopez is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He has numerous tattoos on his body including the letters CA on his lower right leg, and several tattoos on both of his hands.

Lopez has family ties to Shafter and Lost Hills.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information, on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.