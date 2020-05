The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to get a parolee at-large wanted for burglary and drugs charges off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 23-year-old Devon Mixon.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.