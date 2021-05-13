Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 13, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 40-year-old Brian King. He is a parolee with a criminal history that includes child molestation, burglary, grand theft and numerous drug-related offenses.

King is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with numerous tattoos. He frequents East Bakersfield in the area of Washington Street and Virginia Avenue.

Any information on King is confidential and can be directed to U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.