The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a wanted gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are searching for Ricardo Duarte, 38. He has an extensive criminal history that includes felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, vehicle theft, DUI and numerous drug-related offenses.

Duarte is a known member of the “MYFAS” gang in McFarland. He also has residential ties to Bakersfield.

Duarte is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.