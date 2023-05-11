The U.S. Marshals Office is asking for help to locate a man with family ties to Bakersfield wanted for attempted murder.

Marshals are searching for Eddie Dominguez, 33. He is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and wanted for attempted murder by the Santa Maria Police Department.

Dominguez has family ties to Bakersfield and Santa Maria. He has a criminal history that includes corporal injury to a spouse, child cruelty, resisting arrest and recieving stolen property.

Dominguez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his chest, back, arms and legs.

If you’ve seen him or know of his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.