BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to get a man on parole for robbery and manufacturing a deadly weapon off the streets.

Adam Alvarez, 29, is a parolee who has a criminal history that includes being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, according to U.S. Marshals.

Alvarez is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to officials. He has numerous tattoos on his chest, back, arms and legs.

He has family ties to south and east Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.