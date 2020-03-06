Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 5, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender with a criminal history that includes rape and kidnapping.

Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Santiago Hernandez. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that also includes assault with a deadly weapon.

Santiago is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and Arvin.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.